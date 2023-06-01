Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah flagged off the second FlyBig Flight services between Guwahati and Silchar on June 1.

A total of 63 passengers were on board when the second FlyBig Flight was flagged off.

FlyBig flight services will be operated between Guwahati and Dibrugarh and between Guwahati and Silchar.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDCL) will support FlyBig services through VGF funding and the daily operation of flights in both sectors will be decided mutually by both parties.

The first FlyBig Flight service of Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati was flagged off on May 1, 2023.

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