Assam's Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, recently met with the women selected in a Tata Recruitment drive.

The drive was jointly organised by Tata and the Assam Skill Development Mission, and resulted in the selection of approximately 1,800 women candidates to join Tata Electronics in Bangalore. Minister Mallabaruah discussed the government's initiatives to ensure a smooth transition for the selected candidates, including assessments of their future working conditions and accommodation.

He also encouraged the candidates to excel in their roles, stating that their success could inspire more women in the region to seek similar opportunities. Those who perform well in their roles could also receive promotions and priority employment at a forthcoming Tata Electronics plant in Assam.

The minister also spoke about the considerable industrial progress in Assam, with investments of around Rs 15,000 crore in the last 2.5 years under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership.

The government has also collaborated with Tata Technologies to revamp Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), focusing on Industry 4.0 and launching initiatives related to robotics, drone technology, AI, and more. Principal Secretary SEED, Kalyan Chakravarthy and MD ASDM, Masada Pertin were also present at the meeting.

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