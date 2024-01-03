Expressing grief over the horrific Dergaon accident that killed 11 people on January 2, Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has ordered probe into the incident.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the tragic road accident in Balijan today morning which has taken 10 precious lives & injuring many! My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. I pray to almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured ones", wrote Suklabaidya on platform X.

The minister while speaking to the reporters assured full financial assistance to the kin of the deceased families and all medical help for the injured. Suklabaidya added that the main culprit behind the incident will be punished and a complaint will be filed against the road contractor for the 'poor road construction' of the ill-fated route.

At least eleven people are said to be feared dead after a mini-bus carrying picnickers rammed into a truck in Dergaon's Balijan area on January 2.

As per reports, the incident took place at NH 37 at around 5 am when the bus collided head-on with a truck.

The bus was on its way to Tinsukia's Tilinga Mandir when the incident took place in Dergaon. Currently, more than 24 passengers have been shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Also read : Assam: At least 11 dead in road accident in Dergaon