23 Assam rifles and Assam police jointly launched an operation at Bordumsa and apprehended one hardcode ULFA cadre at around 10 PM today.

As per sources, the arrested militant has been identified as Achyutnanada Neog. The security forces also recovered a grenade from his possession.

Upon interrogation, Neog revealed that another cadre identified as Saurav Asom had been involved in the Dirak blast on November 22.

As per the apprehended militant, Saurav Asom is in Assam and his last location was Philobari, Tinsukia.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier today a grenade blast took place allegedly aimed at the army camp wherein two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled the grande.

However, no casualties have been reported.



Also Read: Assam: Grenade blast near Army camp in Dirak, Tinsukia

The blast took place in front of 19 Grenadiers gate at Dirak gate at around 7:40 PM.

Hours after the grenade blast took place in the evening hours of November 22 near the Army camp in Kakopathar, Dirak, Assam DGP claimed that the recent blast is an apparent attempt to distract the police from the ongoing investigation into the APSC Scam.

Taking to his X handle, GP Singh wrote, "It is a strange coincidence that the day Assam Government and @assampolice starts taking revitalised action on APSC Scam, there is a minor blast by miscreants in Tinsukia district of Assam. This looks like an attempt to draw attention of senior leadership of police away from APSC Scam investigation. Such miscreants and organisations would always try to stifle efforts to improve Assam. We would identify and punish perpetrators of this, and all such attempts that are made to divert our attention from improve our state. We remain committed to reach the bottom of the scam and punish all who are involved in it."