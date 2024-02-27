Pijush Hazarika, a minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, has claimed that all Congress leaders, barring a few, are in touch with the BJP.

However, he did not provide any further details to support his claim.

Reacting to a post of Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar, the state cabinet minister wrote, "Dear Jitendra Singh Ji, except Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Nurul Huda, all other @INCAssam leaders / MLA’s are in touch with us."

Further Hazarika claimed that it is just a matter of time, except the names listed, rest will join other parties.



Dear Jitendra Singh Ji, except Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Nurul Huda, all other @INCAssam leaders / MLA’s are in touch with us.



It is just a matter of time, except the names listed above, rest will join other parties.



Good luck 🤞 https://t.co/b0nMgUhw85 — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) February 27, 2024

This comes after the Congress party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh today targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that the BJP is trying to poach Leader of Opposition and CLP leader Debabrata Saikia.



Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma open to welcome Congress leader Rana Goswami in BJP

In a statement released by the party today, Singh said that Himanta Biswa Sarma is desperate to poach Saikia into the BJP and is hence wanting to meet the latter's mother.

"CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s desperation to poach Congress leaders to the extent that he urges to meet our CLP leader Sh. Debabrata Saikia’s mother to get him to join the BJP is most intriguing. It is in these statements that the true character of the BJP reflects that breeds tyranny that only thrives on injustice," said Singh.

Jitendra Singh further targeted the Assam CM for securing votes for the BJP by creating beneficiaries among voters.

"In a desperate attempt to sabotage the historical Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the CM true to BJP’s form, hastily summoned the mothers and sisters of Assam to fill their forms for the Lakhpati Baideo scheme with the dates coinciding with that of the yatra however, obviously there is no intent to extend those benefits as promised. The propaganda was busted by the women themselves as they warmly approached Rahul Gandhi ji to extend their blessings to the yatra," said Singh in the statement.