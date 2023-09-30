Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on September 30 took a dig at the Congress leader Bhupen Borah and compared him with Indian comedy king Kapil Sharma.

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika speaking to the media said, "Bhupen Borah is an atheist and should not take the name of Lord Ram because a couple of days ago he compared Lord Krishna with 'love jihad' hence I appeal to him not to take our Lord's name."

Further, the BJP minister claimed that Bhupen Borah is the 'Kapil Sharma' of Assam.

"You must have watched the comedy show 'Kapil Sharma' on television...even Bhupen Borah thinks every morning what can he say to make it funny so that he comes to the limelight...people of Assam do not take him seriously and by making funny comments he is surviving his days and we are doing our work," the minister added.



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Hazarkia also claimed that the Congress leader Bhupen Borah's aim is to become like comedian Kapil Sharma and people of Assam will know him as Assam's comedian.

Speaking on the claims made by Bhupen Borah regarding leaders who have questioned the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, to his Pijush said, "I know who are the people, last time also they did not get tickets and this time also they will not get," he added.

Earlier on September 29, Congress leader Bhupen Borah claimed that if a secret voting process was conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam for the position of chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma would receive only receive 11 votes.

Addressing a gathering in Lakhimpur district, the Congress leader said, "Three BJP cabinet ministers have told me if a secret voting takes place between the state BJP MLAs to choose the CM face between Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma then Himanta Biswa Sarma will only get 11 votes."