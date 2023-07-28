Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika slammed Congress leader Bhupen Borah for seeking an apology for his controversial remarks regarding 'love jihad' in Mahabharata.

Hours after Bhupen Borah claimed that a profound dream of his grandfather had led him to realize his mistake, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika said, "If it is true that Bhupen Borah saw his grandfather in his dream, then he must have told him that he is useless and have destroyed the caste and religion."

Further, the Assam minister claimed that his grandfather also must have said that in the name of politics, he had made Lord Krishna a 'jihadi'.

Earlier on July 28, Bora revealed that a profound dream of his grandfather had led him to realize his mistake, prompting him to seek self-purification at Namghar through a heartfelt act of worship. Despite political upheaval and attempts to arrest him, Bora said that he remains steadfast in his determination to rectify his error.



Also Read: My grandfather came to my dream, I made a mistake regarding 'Love Jihad' remark, says Congress leader Bhupen Borah

"I made a mistake by uttering such words about 'love jihad' happening in Mahabharata. I saw my grandfather in my dream, and he pointed out that I had erred," said Bora, expressing deep remorse over his remarks.

Bora has committed to visiting Namghar, a traditional prayer hall, where he plans to worship with Tamul pan—a customary offering of betel nut and betel leaves.

While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's reactions do not seem to affect him, Bora emphasized the significance of recognition from Satradhikar—the spiritual heads of Vaishnav monasteries—in acknowledging his mistake.

"I deeply care for my party's well-being and cannot bear to see it suffer due to my words. Similarly, I cannot bear to see Bhakat Vaishnavas in pain because of my remarks about Mahabharata," asserted Bora.