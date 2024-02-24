Minister Pijush Hazarika during the formal ceremony of giving land pattas under Mission Bashundhara 2.0 in Biswanath and Sonitpur districts.

The minister distributed land pattas among 3209 families in Bihali, 3804 in Biswanath and 4702 in Na Duar.

Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Government of Assam and Guardian Minister of Biswanath and Sonitpur districts, Pijush Hazarika, today visited bihali, Biswanath and Na Duar assembly constituencies of the two districts and formally participated in the land patta giving ceremony under Mission Basundhara 2.0 of the Government of Assam.

Minister Hazarika first reached the Srimanta Sankardeva Auditorium at Bargang under the Bihali constituency and started a programme to give land pattas to 3209 families of the constituency.



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Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that he has to visit Biswanath and Sonitpur districts twice to thrice every month. But behind every visit of the minister lies the sincere efforts of the state government for the welfare of the people.

The minister said, "I come to Biswanath and Tezpur two or three times a month, but here I don't come here to have tea and rice, sometimes if I come here for distribution of ration cards, sometimes I come for distribution of land pattas under Mission Bashundhara, come to work to prevent flood and erosion, come to set up Anganwadi centres, schools, hospitals.

Stating that in the last three years under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government has been working tirelessly for the development of the state, Minister Hazarika said that around 11 lakh families have been able to get land pattas during this period under Mission Vasundhara.

Stating that around 2 lakh 30 thousand families were getting land titles on these days under Mission Vasundhara 2.0, the minister said that some years ago no one could have imagined that the sons of the tribal and scheduled castes would easily get land pattas.

On the other hand, the Government of Assam has created a record of its kind by giving employment to about 95 thousand government jobs through a complete drainage process in just two and a half years.

Guardian minister Pijush Hazarika of the two districts Biswanath and Sonitpur later visited Biswanath and Na-Dwar constituencies and formally distributed land pattas among 3804 and 4702 families in the two constituencies respectively.

In his address to the people in both constituencies, the minister mentioned the welfare works and schemes of Mission Bashundhara as well as the central and state governments.

Stating that due to the smoothness of the nation from Guwahati to Bargang in the Bihali constituency, the Minister said that now the condition of roads on all sides of Assam has improved.

Earlier the state government could not even imagine the construction of a bridge over the Brahmaputra with its funds, the Minister said that the bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati-North Guwahati has been completely funded by the state government.

He said the tendering process for projects worth about Rs 10000 crore has already started with the objective of constructing 'Ring Road' around Guwahati.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has done a lot for the welfare of the farmers. Stating this, Minister Hazarika said that in Assam also about 1200000 farmers have been able to benefit under the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has implemented the minimum support price for paddy and mustard for the benefit of farmers. On the other hand, the state government has given a new lease of life to the state in the last three years under the strong leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through public welfare schemes and works like microfinance loan waiver, Arunodaya, Mission Bhumiputra, Chief Minister's Women Entrepreneurship Scheme, Construction of Medical Colleges etc.

The minister was accompanied by MLA Ranjit Dutta, Pramod Borthakur and Padma Hazarika along with commissioners and other officials of the two districts during today's programme of granting land pattas in the two districts under Mission Vasundhara 2.0.