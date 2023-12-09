Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika today held a meeting in Dispur where deliberations were held on the beautification of the Deepor Beel lake near Guwahati.

During the meeting with Kamrup Metropolitan District officials, the minister said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is committed for the beautification and development of the Deepor Beel. In this regard, Pijush Hazarika directed the authorities to conduct studies so that initiative can be taken to build embankments around the lake site.

Noteworthy is that the government is planning to build a tourist centre at the Deepor Beel site while preserving the natural sanctity of the lake. The government's plans consist of constructing a road around the lake, a cycle track and also boating facilities at the lake.

In this regard, Hazarika today directed the authorities to begin studies so that the development work can start soon as the lake. The Assam water resource minister also took stock of the work that needs to be done at the land area around the Deepor Beel.

Noteworthy is that today's meeting comes in after the Gauhati High Court in July proposed to the Assam government to construct sewerage treatment plants at all entry points leading to Deepor Beel, the only Ramsar site in the state. The objective behind this suggestion is to curtail the potential discharge of harmful chemicals or pollutants into the lake.

This initiative aims to conserve and protect the lake. The bench of judges presented 12 measures and suggestions to the government. They stated that the implementation of these measures could help achieve the desired outcomes for the protection, beautification, and enhancement of the lake's biodiversity.

Also Read: Assam government yet to make modifications in the revised draft notification declaring Deepor Beel eco-sensitive zone