Assam Government's Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Pijush Hazarika on January 2, 2023, paid a surprise visit to three rehabilitation centres in Guwahati and expressed his satisfaction over the comparative improvement of their condition.

Last year, after taking charge of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, the minister was surprised to see the poor condition of the centres.

Following this, the minister met with the owners of the rehabilitation centres based in Guwahati and asked for improvement in the conditions of the centres.

Inspected three rehabilitation centres in Guwahati today to enquire whether the newly laid down SOPs to regulate the operation of these centres are being followed by the center authorities. Satisfied to see the improving environment across these centres. pic.twitter.com/SGvrBbVATW — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) January 2, 2023

Minister Hazarika also asked the department to prepare some guidelines for running a rehab centre in Assam.

To follow up the same Minister Hazarika today visited three rehab centres namely Peace Foundation, Kripa Foundation and Recovery Wellness Society and expressed his satisfaction over the improving condition of the centres.

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During his visit to the rehab centres, minister Hazarika spoke to the inmates of the centres and tried to know their opinions.

Speaking to the media, later on, minister Hazarika told that these people, the inmates of rehab centres, are very much part of the society and special care must be taken to help them in returning to mainstream society. In this context, the department of Social Justice and Empowerment is doing many things under the direction of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the minister added.

The minister said, ‘For the inmates of the rehab centres a proper healthy environment is a must, and we must take care of all other factors including proper food, counselling and other aspects so that these inmates may get it easier to recover themselves and return to the mainstream society.”

In future also such sudden visits will be followed to ensure the improved condition of the rehab centres across Assam, Minister Pijush Hazarika told.

Today, during the visit the minister was accompanied by Jitu Borgohain, Vice Chairman of the State Anti-Drug and Prohibition Board and Director of Social Justice and Empowerment, Kishor Thakuria.