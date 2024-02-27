Reacting to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah's comments on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state minister Pijush Hazarika said that all state government servants must serve in any corner of the state.

"Just because they happen to be relatives of some big Congress leader that doesn't mean they will get special treatment", wrote Pijush Hazarika on X.

Slamming Bhupen Borah, Pijush Hazarika said that all government servants of the state, irrespective of their political affiliation or connections will have to serve the people in any corner of the state.

Congress leader Bhupen Borah in a post on X targeted CM Sarma for transferring his brother and sister-in-law, both government servants, to two opposite corners of the state.

Borah even slammed the chief minister for behaving acrimoniously towards him and his family by misusing his seat and power.

Borah even said that Himanta Biswa Sarma whould instead be called a name of 'fear. "Therefore, it is safe to say: fear, thy name is Himanta!", wrote Borah on X.

Also read: Assam Congress chief directs salvo at Himanta Biswa Sarma, calls his behaviour acrimonious