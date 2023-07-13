Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on July 13 slammed the state Congress leader Bhupen Borah for alleging the former for running a coal syndicate.

Speaking on the allegation levelled by Congress leader Bhupen Borah, Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika said, "Bhupen Borah is better known as 'doctor commission Borah and his constituency people also knows it and that is why he has lost 3 out of 5 elections."

Further Pijush Hazarika alleged that this time the Congress leader Bhupen Borah will be contesting from Ranganadi if the new constituency is formed.



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"I urge the people of Ranganadi constituency to be careful as doctor commission Borah is going there," he added.

Bhupen Borah on July 5 expressed his views on the state government and highlighted the concerns of the constituents in Dhubri.

Referring to the current situation, Borah stated that Assam is currently facing a "trouble engine government" rather than a "double engine government," implying that the ruling BJP is causing more problems than providing solutions.