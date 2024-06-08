Assam Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika assessed the worsening Boko river erosion situation on Friday evening, pledging swift intervention. The erosion, exacerbated by cyclone Remol, led to the river flooding paddy fields and villages in the Bakarapara area under Boko Revenue Circle.

Villagers had begun constructing an embankment to mitigate the damage when Minister Hazarika, en route back to Guwahati from flood-affected areas in Dhudhnai and Krishnai in Goalpara district, made an unplanned visit to Bakarapara. He engaged with the villagers and discussed immediate measures.

"Took stock of the flood situation at Belpara in Boko. Since there are no embankments in that area, I directed the WRD engineers to repair the breach using tubes. Also to prevent floods, engineers were instructed to carry out the preliminary works for constructing a 3 km embankment in the area," Hazarika posted on social media.

Accompanied by Assam Youth Commission Member Ratul Sharma, BJP Youth Leader Himanshu Shekhar Vaishya, District Administration Officers, the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, and other engineers, Hazarika’s visit catalyzed immediate action. Bhaben Rabha, a Bakarapara villager, confirmed that efforts to stop the river water from entering paddy fields commenced on Saturday, emphasizing the vital need for such measures to protect local agriculture.

Minister Hazarika’s tour included multiple Goalpara district sites alongside department officials and Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha. He highlighted the urgency of flood and erosion issues in various areas via social media. "On learning about the flood situation, visited the Mujkuri & Bamunpara areas of Goalpara and interacted with the locals. Instructed the concerned officials to expedite the erosion prevention works at the soonest. Also directed the district administration to start the preliminary works for the construction of the embankment in order to ensure the safety of the people," Hazarika stated. He also expressed distress over the inundation of 30 villages due to a Krishnai river breach, calling for immediate repairs, and inspected the erosion at Dairong, directing engineers to install parquet pipes to prevent further damage.

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