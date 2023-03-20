Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu will table two bills related to education in the Assam Legislative Assembly on March 20.

The two bills namely, the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers Bill-2023 and the Assam College Employees (Provincialization Amendment) Bill-2023 will be tabled in the Assembly.

Besides this, a discussion on the budget will be held following a question and answer session.

On March 16, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 at the Assembly.

Reacting to the budget, Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) had criticized the budget and termed it as directionless.

Congress too didn't hold itself from slamming the budget as it said that the budget would not be able to show the state a development path.

Bora had further mentioned that the budget did not include any aspect in terms of industrialization in Assam.

Also read: Assam: Man stabbed by miscreants in Guwahati’s Rehabari area, condition stated to be critical