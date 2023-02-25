Ministry of Ayush will be organising a 'Chintan Shivir' from February 27-28 at Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

The inaugural session will be graced by Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal along with MoS for Ayush Munjapara Mahendrbhai.

The two-day session focused on the futuristic improvements in the policies and programs that already exist relating to the sectors and traditional medicines under Ayush.

The event will also be graced by speakers and experts from the Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Education, Government of Assam, NITI-Aayog, Startups, etc.

The first session will be held on February 27, themed around “Digital Health and Technology in Ayush”, while on the second session will be held around the theme of “Ayush Research, Future Strategy, Challenges and Way Forward”. The third session will hold talks on the theme of “Future Initiatives, Capacity building, Employment Generation and NEP”.

The session will be of utmost importance as India has grown faster in the Ayush Market in comparison to the world and accounts for about 2.8 percent of the Global Market.

The two-day session will aim to build a startup ecosystem in Ayush and will try to find out ways to incentivize the Ayush startups.

The "Chintan Shivir" discussions will follow the vision that documents the Ayush Ministry produced with AmritKaal in mind. The two-day event will also include a variety of side events, such as cultural performances set in the tranquil environs of Kaziranga National Park.

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