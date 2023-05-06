Doctor Waliul Islam who was earlier detained along with his wife Dr Sangeeta Dutta for allegedly abusing their adoptive daughter, has been arrested along with the caretaker Laxminath on May 6. Meanwhile Dr Sangeeta is currently on the run after posting a live video on her Facebook account giving a clarification on the entire incident.

The accused have been booked under several sections of the law and are set to be produced before the court soon.

As per reports, Dr Waliul attempted suicide at Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati by taking 10 sleeping pills.

The entire matter came to light after child rights activist Miguel Das Queah took to social media and informed about the incident.

“Finally the dangerous doctor couple Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Dutta cruelty has been taken notice of by Guwahati Police. From a long time, I had received complaints about this horrid doctor couple who regularly tied their little daughter (who was supposedly adopted) on their terrace in the blaring summer heat. This little 5-year-old girl child also has bruise marks all over their body,” Queah wrote in a Facebook post.

“The child should immediately be pulled out of that abusive environment. It seems this Dr. Waliul has another illegally adopted girl child from a previous marriage, who he has abandoned,” he added.

He also urged the Assam Police to check the bruises, talk with the teachers, talk with the neighbours, and most importantly check the adoption documents.

Also read : Assam: Guwahati-based doctor couple detained for assaulting a minor