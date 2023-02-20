Haryana Police on February 19 rescued a minor girl from Assam who eloped from Kokrajhar and came to the state with a boy.

The girl had eloped with the boy who took her to Haryana.

However, the girl was rescued by the coordinator of Delhi Police's North East Cell Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula with the help of Haryana Police.

Another Minor Girl Missing From Assam Has Been Rescued From Haryana... pic.twitter.com/bpWBaur8be — Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula (@ghritabnarula) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Sahil, who took the girl to Haryana is absconding and a search operation has been launched to apprehend him.

Presently, the girl is kept in an orphanage in Delhi until her residential information is taken out and her family is contacted.

In a similar incident, in the last month, a teenage girl hailing from Assam was rescued from an alleged trafficking bid at Haryana's Hissar district.

The girl was abducted by an individual, identified as Usman Ali, from Fakirganj in the Dhubri district.

Usman had brought the girl to Haryana via train and sold her off to traffickers.

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