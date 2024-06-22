In a horrifying incident, an adolescent was brutally attacked with daggers and sharp weapons by a group of levelled thugs in Kamalajhar, Golakganj, which is under the Dhubri district.

Following this, Rehan Haque, a class 9 student, lost his hand while trying to save his older brother after a fight broke out between two groups over a child's argument. On June 21, at about 11 P.M., one side began assaulting the other, afterwards, there were casualties on both sides.

Sharp weapons including daggers, axes, sharp weapons, etc., were used by the fighting group of people, which was led by Moinul Haque, Tattoo, Tempo, Rashidul, Zahidul, Salwar, Samina, Amina, and Momena, to attack the opposing side.



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Moinul Haque and his companions carried out an extremely violent attack, severing the hand of a teenager named Rehan. During the fight, Abdul Bari, Majnu Ali and Ayub Ali sustained severe injuries. Since each injured person's condition was critical, they were transferred from Dhubri Medical College Hospital to Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

So far, Golakganj police have one Moinul Haque in custody and others involved in the crime are absconding from the residence after committing the violent act.

Locals have a poor opinion of Moinul and his companions and accuse them of being thieves as well as engaging in other illicit activities.