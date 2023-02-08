Amid G20 summit underway in Guwahati, a group of miscreants on February 5, allegedly tried to grab a plot of land belonging to a university at Azara in Guwahati.

The group of miscreants, alleged to be land mafias attempted to grab the plot of land belonging to Girijananda Chowdhury University pelted stones at the CCTV cameras and destroyed properties of the varsity.

The incident took place right under the nose of Azara police at a time when the G20 delegates from different countries are in Guwahati.

A varsity official speaking on the incident said that the land mafias brought shame to Guwahati by attempting to grab lands belonging to the University when G20 delegates were present in Guwahati.

When India TodayNE tried to contact the concerned police station under which the University falls, the Office-in-Charge refused to comment over the matter.

The three-day Y20 inception meeting is underway at a city hotel and IIT Guwahati with the participation of 250 delegates.

Although the Registrar of Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) has filed an FIR at Azara police, no action has been taken against the miscreants involved in the land-grabbing attempt.



“…on 06-02-2023 at around 5.30 pm about 40 to 50 miscreants were seen to be carrying out illegal and anti-social activities like pelting of stones at our CCTV cameras, breaking and destroying properties belonging to the university ‘on the land under Dag No: 47, Patta No: 541, village- Azara, Mouza- Ramsarani, district Kamrup, with the intention of grabbing land which belongs to our university,” the FIR read.



The GCU Registrar while speaking to the media said that they requested the police to take immediate action based on the FIR filed. But no action has been taken yet against the culprit.



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