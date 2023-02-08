Assam Police on February 7 apprehended the main accused along with three others for allegedly beating and torturing a youth in the state's Hailakandi district, who was caught red-handed while stealing valuables, from a house, said a police official.

The development comes after the Assam DGP GP Singh asked the police to take lawful action against the perpetrators immediately.

''Reference Hailakandi viral video of torture - the main accused Nizamuddin Borbhuyan has been arrested by @HailakandiPolic along with three others. Lawful action follows. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam,'' the Assam DGP tweeted.

Reference Hailakandi viral video of torture - the main accused Nizamuddin Borbhuyan has been arrested by @HailakandiPolic along with three others. Lawful action follows. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/BTtUsQTWER — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 7, 2023

The alleged thief tried to steal valuables from one the house of one Nomjul Haque Laskar in Krishnapur Bazar of Katlicherra constituency under Hailakandi district.

However, Laskar caught the youth red-handed while he was trying to steal and instead of handing him over to the police, Laskar beat and tortured the youth mercilessly by tying him to a tree and shaving his head.

Ever since the video of the incident went viral, several organizations in the district, condemned the heinous incident and demanded the police to arrest Laskar for moral policing.

Later, the state police while acting on the direction of Assam DGP GP Singh nabbed the main accused.

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