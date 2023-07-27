Sensation spread in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area after an elderly man was allegedly beaten to death by miscreants while he was on his way to the mosque on July 27, morning.

The shocking incident took place just few metres away from Hatigaon Police Station, leaving the residents in disbelief.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was proceeding towards the mosque on the morning of July 27 when he was attacked by assailants. The miscreants fled from the scene right after attacking the elderly man.

The deceased identified as Javed Ali Ahmed, was a retired engineer. Sources state that Ahmed was thrashed with an iron rod that led to his death.

Meanwhile, India TodayNE tried to contact Officer-in-Charge of Hatigaon Police Station to get further information on the alleged murder, but the officer denied speaking on the incident.

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