In a shocking incident, a man in Assam’s Golaghat came under attack after miscreants fired two rounds of bullets at his residence on March 28.

As per preliminary reports, the miscreants came at the residence of a man identified as Jogeshwar Nath, where the miscreants fired two rounds of bullet from their 9mm pistol.

However, no reports of any casualty or injuries were reported.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and a manhunt to trace the miscreants who came hiding their face with black cloth, as per reports.

Earlier, on March 10, a businessman allegedly attacked by criminals in Mangaldoi and used blank fire in self-defense.

As per sources, the occurrence occurred in Muramari region of the locale where the money manager, distinguished as Pabitra Deka, was supposedly gone after by a gathering of unidentified reprobates. After that, he was forced to use blank fire to stop his attackers.

During the ordeal, Deka was hit on the head with a weighty stick, leaving him intolerably harmed. He, nonetheless, had the option to frighten away the aggressors with his quick thinking.

After a heated argument over dumper trucks that were transporting soil to Skill University for construction, the incident occurred.

Sources said that one of the trucks had purportedly slammed into a biker while en route to the college, harming him.

The situation escalated when a heated argument broke out in the area following the incident.

In the meantime, the injured biker was transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.





Also read : Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Tinsukia, goods worth lakhs gutted