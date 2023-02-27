Some unidentified miscreants looted Rs 1 lakh in broad daylight from a teacher of a government school in Assam's Dhubri district on February 27.

The teacher was identified as Monomohan Chandra Das who teaches at Airmari Girls LP School and is a resident of Halakura, Bidyadabri Tea Garden P-l under Dhubri district.

As per Das, the incident took place at the ASTC bus stand in Dhubri town when he withdrew Rs 1 lakh from UCO bank Salmara Branch in Dhubri for the mid-day meal.

''I withdrew money from UCO bank Salmara Branch around 12 to 130 PM and went to a place for some work. When I was returning from that place, someone threw something on my body following which I kept the bag containing cash down and started cleaning myself. During this, some stole the bag,'' the teacher said.

''Along with cash, the bag also contained SMC passbook, one school cheque book, four seals, and a few vouchers of mid-day meal raw materials,'' he added.

He further said that he immediately rushed to the Sadar police station to register a snatching case.

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