A tragic accident at the Hatimura embankment in Kaliabor, Nagaon, claimed the life of Ajay Singh, a resident of Rangalu, Jakhalabandha. His body was recovered on Monday, January 27 after he went missing on Republic Day.

The incident occurred on Republic Day evening when Singh’s motorbike fell into the Kolong River at a fractured section of the embankment. The vehicle, registered as AS02A R 4969, was en route to Jakhalabandha when it plunged into the river.

Local residents discovered the bike submerged in the river, but the exact number of riders at the time of the accident remains unclear. The Jakhalabandha police later recovered the vehicle from the river.

Reports indicate that while a temporary dyke had been installed near the damaged area of the embankment, the exposed section contributed significantly to the accident.

The incident has raised concerns about the condition of the Hatimura embankment and the potential risks to commuters due to infrastructure lapses.







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