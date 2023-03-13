A Nepalese woman (62), who had been missing since 2018 and found at the Silchar detention centre in Assam's Cachar district, was finally reunited with her family on March 12.

Jannat Khatun, a Nepalese woman, was arrested by police in November 2018 in the Cachar district from the Indo-Bangladesh border. The court sent her to jail, and Jannat has been staying at the Silchar central jail ever since.

The woman was sentenced to two years in prison under the Passports Act of 1967 for entering India without proper identification.

Jannat Khatun was turned over to her family on Sunday by the police and administration of the Cachar district.

According to Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police for the Cachar district, the woman was arrested four years ago for illegally entering India. The court convicted her, and she is currently residing in a transit camp (jail).

"During that time, the administration communicated with the general Nepal consulate. The Nepal consulate general contacted the Assam and central governments after receiving confirmation from the Nepal government that the lady is a Nepalese citizen. The lady was handed over to her family today in accordance with government orders. Due to the lady's poor health, we have provided her with an ambulance and security, Numal Mahatta stated.

Also read : Assam HSLC 2023 examination: Science exam cancelled following question paper leak