Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on December 19 was suspended from Assembly during the question hour for allegedly raising the issue of crime against women in the state.

The Sivasagar legislator had wanted to ask a supplementary question pertaining to violence against women which the speaker disallowed.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary told Gogoi to ask a question rather than give a lecture and suspended him from the Assembly.

As per Gogoi, Assam tops the list among the Indian states in the crime against women and at least 48 women were raped and killed in Assam.

''Everyday instances of chain snatching, and sexual harassment is becoming common in cities like Guwahati. For raising this important issue I was suspended from the Assam Legislative Assembly,'' Gogoi said in a tweet.

Earlier in September, the Sivasagar MLA was too suspended from the Assembly during question hour and was taken out of the House by two marshals.

When Gogoi asked a question relating to Education Department, the Speaker disallowed his question and ordered his suspension for the rest of the Question Hour.

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