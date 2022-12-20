A woman in Assam's Golaghat district was trampled to death in an attack by a wild elephant on December 19.

As per police, the incident took place in Adarsh Gaon near the Panbari area in Bokakhat of the district, and the deceased was identified as Reena Das.

The woman who had gone to a nearby paddy field for some work was confronted by a wild elephant. She was injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the villagers, but declared dead.

Locals suspect that the elephant was staying there for some time in search of food.

It is worth mentioning that human-elephant conflict has been on the rise in Assam since last year. In the last week, at least three people lost their lives following an attack by a herd of wild elephants in the Goalpara district.

In the same incident, two people were also critically injured.

On December 10, several houses and farming lands were destroyed by the wild elephant menace in Assam’s Berhampur in the Nagaon district.

A herd of wild elephants came out of the forest in search of food and during their search entered a village destroying houses and crops in the process.

One old lady identified as Purnima Bora somehow managed to escape from the wild elephant rampage but her house was flattened to the ground by the jumbos.

Wild elephants coming down from the Kandli hills in search of food have been carrying out widespread rampages destroying crops, and houses, and incurring losses to the farmer.

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