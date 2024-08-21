Hailakandi MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar has called for an investigation into the actions of the district agriculture officer, Abdul Baten, amid a growing controversy over the allocation of government tractors in the district. Laskar made his demands during a press conference where he addressed a series of allegations and viral phone recordings that have stirred public concern.

The controversy began when a phone conversation allegedly involving district agriculture officer Abdul Baten was leaked online. In the recording, Baten is heard discussing the allocation of seven government tractors in Hailakandi, with two reportedly assigned under the direction of Assam's Chief Minister and four to three local MLAs. The remaining tractor was allegedly allotted to a member of the Scheduled Caste community. The leaked conversation has raised questions about the fairness and transparency of the distribution process.

Adding to the controversy, a list circulating on social media included the name of Jahangir Ilahi Laskar, the son of MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar, suggesting that he had received one of the government tractors. This allegation was further fueled by comments from Ziabur Rahman, a member of Lachit Sena, who accused MLA Laskar’s son of depriving local farmers of their rightful share of the agricultural equipment.

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In response to these allegations, MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar convened the press conference to clarify his position. He vehemently denied that his son had applied for or received a government tractor, stating that his son, an engineer and director of a business organization called Young Farmer Producer Company Limited, had no involvement in the matter. Laskar explained that while an application had been made in the name of the company, it was rejected by the agriculture department as government tractors were not being approved for any farmer producer company. The MLA further accused unidentified individuals of maliciously circulating a piece of the rejection list on social media to defame him.

Laskar, who has a decade-long history in panchayat politics and has served as an MLA for three years, emphasized that no allegations of corruption have ever been made against him. However, he hinted at significant corruption files involving other MLAs in the district, suggesting that the current controversy is a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Regarding the viral phone call, Laskar alleged that district agriculture officer Abdul Baten was speaking with a middleman during the conversation. The MLA disclosed that he has requested the district commissioner to investigate the mention of the Chief Minister's name in the call. Additionally, Laskar confirmed that legal action has already been initiated against Lachit Sena member Ziabur Rahman for making false statements in the media and on social media platforms.

Laskar also announced his intention to escalate the matter, stating that he plans to file an appeal with the divisional minister and senior officials to seek further action against Abdul Baten. The unfolding events in Hailakandi highlight the complex interplay of politics, governance, and public perception in the district, with potential implications for the broader political landscape in Assam.