As temperatures continue to soar across Assam and much of India, Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia has initiated a unique and positive protest against the oppressive heat. In an effort to combat the extreme weather conditions, Saikia planted a ficus sapling, locally known as "jorigos," today and encouraged others to follow suit.

This green initiative comes at a time when Assam, along with several other regions in the country, is grappling with a severe heatwave. The extreme temperatures have prompted district administrations to revise school timings to ensure the comfort and safety of school children.

Saikia’s symbolic act of planting a tree is part of a broader call to action, urging residents to contribute to environmental conservation efforts by planting trees, which can help mitigate the effects of the scorching heat. By promoting the planting of ficus trees, known for their significant cooling and air-purifying properties, Saikia aims to foster a community-driven approach to tackling the heatwave.



Saikia announced his initiative on X and wrote, "#HeatWave Do protest, Do fight against Hot weather . Come out of your houses and #PlantATree I did a big protest against Hot Weather by planting a sapling of ficus(jorigos) today.

#PlantBigTrees"

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