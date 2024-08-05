Assam MLA’s son, Rezaul Huda Faraji, also known as Rakibul, has been arrested by Kaliabor Police for his alleged involvement in an oil pilferage racket.

Rezaul, a leader of the All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) and son of Ruphihat MLA Nurul Huda, surrendered at the Uluvani police station late at night.

A police official stated, 'We are investigating the matter and interrogation is ongoing. Rezaul has been arrested after questioning and will be presented before the court today. We have evidence linking him to the oil theft racket, which will be submitted in court.'

Earlier, Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rupjyoti Dutta mentioned that the police had been tipped off about an oil pilferage racket in the Amoni to Sulung area of Kaliabor.

Acting on this information, police had previously apprehended five individuals involved in the theft, seizing Rs one lakh in cash and two vehicles.



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The arrested suspects were identified as Alam Ali from Tezpur Kachari Pam, Jamaluddin from Bagari in Kaliabor, Ibrahim Ali from Samaguri’s Kholihamari, Abdul Khalil from Tezpur’s Bhomoraguri, and Taher Ali from Kaliabor.

The police also confiscated two luxury vehicles, registered under numbers AS 12 AE 8977 and AS 12 AA 2648.

Further investigation revealed a financial link between Rezaul and the oil theft racket, with a Rs 60,000 transaction traced from Ibrahim Ali’s bank account to Rezaul.

This discovery prompted an intensified search for Rezaul, including nighttime searches at the MLA’s hostel in Guwahati.

Despite these efforts, Rezaul remained elusive until he voluntarily surrendered on Sunday night.

On the other hand, the legislator Nurul Huda has refuted claims that his son is involved in the oil theft racket. Stating that his son did make a payment online to one of the arrested individuals but only on the basis of a loan.