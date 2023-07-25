A heated situation prevailed in Assam’s Morigaon district after a group of agitated locals attacked five persons who allegedly stole cows from the house of one Kalia Das.

The agitated mob even set the vehicle of the alleged thieves on fire and lynched them in which one died while being taken to the hospital.

As per preliminary reports, five thieves were caught stealing cows from the house of one Kalia Das.

Two of them escaped taking advantage of the darkness while the three thieves were nabbed by the locals. Meanwhile, the Morigaon Additional Superintendent of Police reached the spot and nabbed the thieves in critical condition.

The identities of the thieves have not been registered yet.

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