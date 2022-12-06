At the direction of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a team of officials from the Tamil Nadu government recently visited Assam to study the Assam model of urban poverty eradication.

Notably, the Assam model of urban poverty eradication has been appreciated across the country and garnered a get Pan-India recognition.

The team comprising of the Joint Director, State Mission Managers, MIS analysts and young professionals of NULM, Tamil Nadu interacted with the officials of National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), Assam to understand the different initiatives taken by the department. The team also interacted with the members of self-help groups such as weaving, pickles making, ethenic Assamese food, and mushrooms run by women self-help groups in urban areas of the state.

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Meanwhile, the officials at the NULM, Assam also remarked that soon a team from the neighbouring state of Mizoram shall be visiting Assam to study the Assam model of urban poverty eradication.

The team also visited the Guwahati Livelihoods centre under Guwahati Municipal Corporation wherein the self-help groups showcase and sell the products.