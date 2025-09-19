Assam: Morans warn of intensified agitation if ST and autonomy demands remain unaddressed

The All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) has reiterated its long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and Sixth Schedule autonomy for the Moran community, accusing both the central and state governments of deliberate negligence.

In a strongly worded press release, the organisation criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for failing to address the issue despite repeated assurances.

AMSU stated that while the Moran community has been deprived of constitutional rights for decades, the government has made no concrete move to resolve their demand. The Union alleged that although the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister had promised to consider granting ST status and special protection, the matter has been ignored, leaving the community to continue its struggle.

The student body expressed anger over the lack of proper representation and said that the Morans, despite being an indigenous community of Assam, have been left without any form of political or constitutional safeguard. They accused the government of only using the community during elections and discarding their issues afterwards.



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Highlighting the ongoing economic blockade called by AMSU and its allied organizations, the statement said that the agitation was a democratic protest against government indifference.

The Union blamed the administration for the hardships being faced by the people due to the blockade, adding that responsibility lay entirely with the government’s failure to respond to their legitimate demands.

AMSU also criticized certain political groups and individuals for trying to undermine the movement by spreading misinformation. It appealed to intellectuals, social activists, student bodies, and indigenous organizations to support their agitation for justice.

The organization warned that its movement would continue until the government takes concrete steps towards granting ST status and autonomy to the Moran community. It further cautioned that the protests could intensify if their demands remain unaddressed.