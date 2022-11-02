More than 27,000 tourists visited Kaziranga National Park in 29 days after the opening of Kaziranga National Park to tourists on October 2, 2022.

Notably, the park has witnessed a massive rise in both domestic and foreign tourists after the gap in COVID-19 inducted protocols.

Although the rush of tourists in Kaziranga is very encouraging only two partial tourist spots have been opened up due to adverse weather conditions.

Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, the forest divisional officer of the park, told the media that a total of 27393 tourists, including 278 foreign tourists, visited the Kaziranga national park from 2nd to 31st October.

Meanwhile, elephant safaris for tourists have been started in the Kahora and Bagri forest areas of Kaziranga National Park from November 3, 2022.

In parallel to this, the Agratali forest area of Kaziranga has been opened for tourist jeep safari. Meanwhile, the increased tourist arrivals in Kaziranga have also encouraged the tourist entrepreneurs of Kaziranga.

Earlier on November 1, 2022, tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park (KNP) this year are enamoured by the rare sight of wild animals freely moving around the green cusp of mother nature as nature lovers are leaving no stone unturned to capture these rare moments.

The Kaziranga National Park which opened for tourists on October 2 this year, has caught the attention of tourists where one wild animal after the other has been making a rare appearance, unperturbed by the presence of humans near their proximity.

Recently, a video of a mother rhino and her calf was shared on social media where the mother rhino tried to protect her calf from a male rhino.

The protective nature of a mother is not only restricted to humans and this mama rhino is apt proof of that notion.

The video was clicked in the Bagari range of Kaziranga National Park and soon went viral once it was released on social media.