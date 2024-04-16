Several houses were destroyed and trees uprooted after heavy rainfall and thunderstorm hit Bijni in Chirang, Assam on April 16.



The storm swept through Bijni in Chirang district left a trail of destruction, significantly impacting the lives and livelihoods of the residents. In the dead of night, accompanied by relentless rains, the storm wreaked havoc not only in Bijni but also in the neighboring village no. 2 of Dailangjhar.

The ferocity of the storm was evident as it mercilessly tore apart the tin roofs of over 30 houses, leaving families helpless and exposed to the rain and storm. Among those affected were farmers such as Rajiv Barman, Madan Majumdar, Avinash Mandal, Ashapurna Sarkar, and Suksan Sarkar, whose homes bore the brunt of nature's fury. Alongside the wreckage of homes, the storm also laid waste to large trees, including precious betel nut and betel nut trees, robbing the community of both shelter and sustenance.

The devastation extended beyond residential areas, disrupting essential transportation routes. The once-accessible path from Dailangjhar to Bishnupur became impassable as towering trees succumbed to the force of the storm, blocking the way forward and halting vital movements.

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