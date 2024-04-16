Former Minister and Tripura Congress Legislator Sudip Roy Barman has written a letter to the Returning Officer of West Parliamentary Constituency demanding action against BJP vice president Papiya Datta and others for allegedly removing flags erected in preparation for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's upcoming roadshow in Agartala on April 16.

In the letter, to RO Dr Vishal Kumar, the Congress leader has said that on April 15, at approximately 05:00 to 05:30 pm, three of Congress workers placed flags in and around the vicinity of Budhha Mandir, Agartala, in anticipation of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow scheduled for April 16.

"However, Papiya Datta, along with other individuals, intentionally removed all our flags, thereby disrupting the preparations for the event. This action was clearly aimed at causing chaos and hindering the smooth conduct of the roadshow", alleged Sudip.

Sudip furthermore said that it has come to their attention that Papiya Datta has been engaging in coercive tactics, including forcibly entering the residences of Congress workers and leaders, pressuring them to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"These actions not only violate democratic principles but also undermine the integrity of the electoral process. It is worth noting that these unlawful activities are allegedly being orchestrated from the BJP party office located in Budhha Mandir. Therefore, we urge you to take immediate action to investigate and, if necessary, close down the said party office situated at Hotel Mars, Agartala which is within 200 meters from the polling booth" the letter reads.

He said in addition to the removal of Congress party's flags, the party demand that the Indian National Congress (INC) flags that were unlawfully taken down be immediately reinstated at the same location by those responsible for their removal.

"We kindly request that you promptly address these concerns and take appropriate action against those involved in the aforementioned incidents. We also request that you provide us with updates on the actions taken in response. to this complaint", he added.

Also read: Armed miscreants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Tinsukia's Namdang area, heavy firing underway