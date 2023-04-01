Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogren Mohan on March 31 said the state has more than 5.80 lakh landless families.

He shared the information while replying to questions by Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi.

''More than 5.80 lakh landless families are there in Assam and the present government has allotted pattas to over 1.35 lakh families,'' he informed the state Assembly.

He further said the government is in the process of clearing encroached land and in accordance with numerous rules and regulations it also making allocations to landless families.

Commenting on the eviction drive, the Minister said that the same is being done as per the Assam Land and Revenue Regulations, 1886.

The Minister also dismissed rumours claiming that people belonging to a particular religion are taken into consideration while conducting these operations.

''Altogether 1,36,140 families have been provided with land pattas since April 1, 2021, under the current regime in the state,'' he added.

Mohan in a separate reply to a question by Congress MLA Abdul Batin Khandakar, informed that 432 villages have been completely washed away due to erosion since Independence.

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