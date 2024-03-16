In yet another successful crackdown on illegal trading of banned cough syrup in the state, Assam Police during a naka checking in Karimganj under Chudaibari Police Station, seized more than 64,000 bottles of banned ESKUF cough syrup on March 15.

As per preliminary reports, cough syrup bottles numbering 64,320, were found hidden inside in 402 cartons and being transported from Banaras. During Naka checking by Chudaibari Police in Kariimganj along the Assam-Tripura border, the police team intercepted a truck bearing registration number (PB/13/BD/5534) and seized the consignment. It is suspected that the consignment is worth crores in the international market.

A middleman, including the driver of the truck, was also arrested.

The truck coming from Banaras crossed the Assam border and entered Tripura on the eve of its entry into Tripura. The arrested driver is Ravi Sharma and a resident of Madhya Pradesh. The other middleman Sushil Suklabaidya hails from Patharkandi in Karimganj.

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