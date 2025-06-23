Assam: Morigaon Court sentences man to 20 years in jail under POCSO Act

In a landmark judgment, a Morigaon court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The convict, Md. Sarif Uddin alias Sariful Islam, son of Abdul Karim Uddin, a resident of Mahmari Pathar village under Laharighat police station in Morigaon district, was found guilty in POCSO Case No. 150/2024 and GR Case No. 1057/2024.

The sentence was pronounced by N.A. Ahmed, Additional Sessions Judge–cum–Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon. The court found Sarif Uddin guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault.



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Along with the 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, the court has also imposed a fine of ₹30,000. In case of default in payment, the convict will have to undergo an additional 6 months of rigorous imprisonment.

The court further ruled that the 9 months and 2 days Sarif Uddin has already spent in judicial custody in connection with the case shall be set off against the total sentence.

The warrant, issued on June 23, directs the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon to take the convict into custody and ensure the execution of the sentence as per law.

The conviction marks a significant step in upholding justice under the POCSO Act, which was enacted to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation.