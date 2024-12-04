The Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon, Assam, sentenced Md. Ramjan Ali to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The verdict relates to Laharighat Police Station Case No. 133/2023.

Md. Ramjan Ali, son of Iman Ali, a resident of Titatola village in Morigaon district, was convicted in POCSO Case No. 232 of 2023 by Judge Smt. N. A. Ahmed. Alongside the 20-year sentence, the accused was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of default, he will face an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The court has also set off the period already spent by the convict in judicial custody—amounting to one year, seven months, and five days—against his sentence under Section 428 of the CrPC.

The convict has been handed over to the Superintendent of the District Jail, Morigaon, to serve the remainder of his sentence as per legal provisions.

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