Assam: Morigaon court sentences man to 5 years in POCSO case

In a significant judgment under the POCSO Act, the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon, has convicted Sri Sitaram Nath, a resident of Habiborangabari village under Mikirbheta Police Station, in connection with Mikirbheta PS Case No. 238/2023.

The court, presided over by NA Ahmed, sentenced Sitaram Nath to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 10 of the POCSO Act. In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional 3 months of RI.

The convict was also found guilty under Section 354 of the IPC and sentenced to another 5 years of RI with a fine of ₹5,000, with an identical default sentence of 3 months RI. Both these sentences will run concurrently.



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Additionally, under Section 448 of the IPC, the court sentenced him to 1 month RI and a fine of Rs 1,000 for house trespass.

The court noted that the convict had already spent 1 year, 7 months, and 6 days in judicial custody during the trial, which will be deducted from the total term of imprisonment.

The investigating officer (I/O) of the case was SI Khar Sing Terang.

The warrant has been issued to the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon to take the convict into custody and execute the sentence as per legal procedures.