The Circle Officer of Lahrighat Revenue Circle Swaraj Bharat Lagasso conducted an eviction drive against the people living on the playground of the Barthal Dolaigaon Higher Secondary School in Assam's Morigaon district.

As per reports, for several years, around 40-50 families had been living on the playground after they lost their land following the soil erosion.

The evicted people are anguished over the fact that despite going through a bad phase in their lives so far no political leaders have come to hear their problems.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 21 said that more eviction drives is on the cards in the Goalpara district.

''Many bighas lands of forest are being encroached upon. Now, High Court has ordered to clear this land,'' Sarma had said while speaking in the Assembly.

He also added that the BJP government would continue to carry out eviction exercises and there is no point in talking about it.

''We will not stop and we will clear forest and government land across the state as well as in Batadrava,'' he added.

Sarma further said that Sattras like Batadrava represent the identity and culture of the Assamese people.

'' Be it a Hindu or Muslim, all people will have to vacate Sattra land. We request all to leave the encroached land or else we will do eviction there,'' he informed.

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