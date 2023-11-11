In a bid to honour the joyous occasion of Diwali, the District Commissioner has declared a local holiday on 13th November 2023, within the jurisdiction of Morigaon District.

An order from the DC office reads, "In pursuance of Govt. Notification ecf. No.221561/1 dtd. 28/11/2022, the undersigned is pleased to declare Local Holiday on 13th November, 2023 within the jurisdiction of Morigaon District on account of the Diwali Festival. All State Govt. Offices and Educational Institutions within Morigaon District will remain closed on 13th November 2023 on account of the said Holiday."



Also Read: Assam: Kamrup (Metro) district declares local holiday on November 13, 2023

Further, all financial institutions within Morigaon District will also remain closed on account of this Holiday.

Earlier, the Governor of Assam declared a local holiday on 13th November 2023, within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) District.

This announcement encompasses the closure of all State Government offices, as well as educational institutions, allowing residents to fully immerse themselves in the festivities.

With the holiday falling on the 13th of November, 2023, the residents of Kamrup (Metro) District will have the opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends, partaking in traditional rituals and celebrations.