The Morigaon district administration has imposed strict restrictions in the district with certain precautionary measures to prevent possible road accidents during the winter months.

These restrictions have been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure in view of the possibility of loss of life and property in possible road accidents and law and order situations given the loss of visibility due to dense fog in the morning and night and in view of the increase in the number of people killed and injured in road accidents in the last few weeks.



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According to the ban imposed by District Magistrate Debashish Sharma, the ban on e-rickshaws on state highways and rural roads has been banned from 5 pm to 6 am.

The movement of dumpers has also been banned on national highways and other state roads from 5 pm to 7 am. Parking of any kind of vehicle, including heavy vehicles, in front of dhabas, hotels, resorts etc. has been banned in front of dhabas, hotels, resorts on the reserve land along national highways and state roads, other than the space earmarked for parking.

Violation of the ban, which has been imposed with urgent effect, will invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.