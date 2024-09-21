To safeguard the health and safety of students amid rising temperatures, the Morigaon district administration has announced revised school timings for all government and private educational institutions. This change will take effect from September 23, 2024, and will remain in place until further notice.

The order, issued by the District Commissioner, outlines new timings for various categories of schools in the district. Lower Primary schools will now operate from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM, Upper Primary schools will adjust their hours to 7:30 AM to 1:15 PM, while Secondary and Higher Secondary schools will run from 7:30 AM to 1:55 PM.

This decision comes in response to the continuous rise in mercury levels and aims to provide students with a safer learning environment during the ongoing heatwave.

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