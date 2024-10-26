The Morigaon police made a significant breakthrough on Saturday, October 26 by recapturing one of the five inmates who escaped from the Morigaon District Jail in Assam on October 11. The apprehended prisoner, Saifuddin, was nabbed from the Nagaon Stand area under the jurisdiction of the Morigaon Sadar Police Station. Authorities revealed that Saifuddin had been on the run since the jailbreak, in which he, along with four other inmates, managed to escape from their barracks.

Saifuddin, a resident of Mahmari Pothar in Lahorighat, had been imprisoned for two years on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to police sources, Saifuddin had initially sought refuge in Dimapur, Nagaland, before returning to Morigaon, leading to his capture. Authorities hope that his interrogation will shed light on the escape and the events leading up to it.

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The incident continues to spark concern, as three other escapees—Ziarul Islam from Tezpur's Misamari, Mafidul Islam from Moirabari, and Nur Islam from Laharighat—remain at large. The jailbreak took a tragic turn when the body of the fifth escapee, Abdul Rashid, was discovered in a pond in Lahorighat on October 14. Investigations are underway to determine whether his death was accidental or the result of foul play.

Following the escape, the Morigaon District Jail has come under scrutiny for alleged lapses in security. Jail wardens Tapan Bhuyan and Anup Malakar were promptly suspended for suspected negligence. Further administrative reshuffling saw Jailer Prasanta Saikia suspended, Assistant Jailer Nabadeep Lekharu transferred to Nagaon Special Jail, and Jail Superintendent Manas Das reassigned to Hamren Jail.

In response to the incident, the District Commissioner of Morigaon has launched a magisterial inquiry to probe the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak and to identify lapses in jail administration and security protocols. Authorities remain on high alert as the search for the remaining fugitives intensifies.