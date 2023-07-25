All Adivasi Student Association of Assam (AASAA) central executive committee, vice president, Ramanus Lakra on July 25 alleged that several people have left the Margherita region of Tinsukia district due to fear of landslide and erosion following illegal coal mining activities.

As per Lakra, the people belonging to Ledo, Bargolai, Tipong, Jagun, Lekhapani, and Margherita regions of Tinsukia district have left the region.

''Pranjal Moran, Nayan Phukan, Dipen Aley, Rupam Das, Kartik Gwala, Bijay Munda and many youths of Assam have lost their lives untimely at Historical Patkai hills while they went for coal cutting illegally where many a times dead bodies are found and silently burnt at Patkai hills by coal mafias but no government has able to solve these problems,'' he added.

He further on July 25 a team of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest from Assam forest department visited Lalmati of Tirap Colliery and were shocked to see deforestation at historical Patkai hills.

North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) Coal India Ltd Margherita is the only largest existing PSU of 124 number Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district having less than 1000 employees.

Lakra said that both at Union and state BJP-led government is there but also they have failed to open all those closed collieries such as Bargolai Colliery, Ledo OCP, Tikak West, Tirap Colliery, and Tipong Colliery of NEC Margherita.

''Daily more than hundreds of illegally coal loaded vehicle ply from NH 315 road Margherita to other parts of the put country where in the name of entry fees one have to pay Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 to coal mafias which this illegal coal pilferage has caused significant losses to state exchequer along with NEC,'' he said.

He further accused the General Manager (GM) of NEC CIL Margherita S P Dutta of failing to control the coal syndicate.

''I demand Union Coal Minister Dr. Prahlad Joshi to conduct an impartial enquiry through National Green Tribunal against the illegal coal mining at the collieries of NEC CIL Margherita,'' Lakra said.

Over the allegations, when this correspondent tried to connect with officials concerned with NEC CIL Margherita, nobody attended the phone call.

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