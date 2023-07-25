Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 25 slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe on the INDIA alliance.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma termed the opposition demand of discussion as 'inherent bias' and said that the opposition 'INDIA' only speaks over the Manipur issue while BJP's allegiance is towards each and every citizen in 'BHARAT' be it Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal or Assam.

He further said that BHARAT will win and it has to win.

"Mr Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A . Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others. In BHARAT, our allegiance is towards each and every citizen- be it Manipur, or Rajasthan or West Bengal or in Assam. BHARAT will win, BHARAT has to win," Sarma tweeted.

Mr Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A . Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others.



In BHARAT , our allegiance is towards each and every citizen- be it Manipur, or Rajasthan or West Bengal or in Assam



BHARAT will win, BHARAT… https://t.co/Nqau1jZbYI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 25, 2023

Earlier in a tweet, Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi and said that the opposition will wipe the tears of every woman and child.

"Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on opposition parties on July 25 for continuously disrupting the monsoon session of Parliament. Expressing his frustration, he labeled the opposition as "directionless" while addressing a meeting of BJP MPs.

The ongoing monsoon session, which commenced on July 20, has been marred by frequent interruptions caused by protests, sloganeering, and disruptions orchestrated by members of the newly formed grand opposition alliance, INDIA.

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