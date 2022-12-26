A 22-year-old woman and her one-year-old infant were charred alive as their house was burnt in a massive fire in Assam's Chabua on December 25.

As per reports, the incident occurred at Betioni village in Chabua's Panitola in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The mother and identified as Punam Gowala and her son were burnt alive as the fire broke out at their residence when they were sleeping.

Their house was completely gutted in the massive inferno.

Upon receiving the same, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames, however, the mother and the child had couldn't survive.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the incident to ascertain the exact reason for the fire.

On December 21, a major fire broke out at Sahara tyre colony in the Bombdila district of Arunachal Pradesh after three gas cylinders exploded.

As per sources, the fire that broke out at 8:30 PM had caused massive panic among the residents of the area.

Apart from this, a month ago, a major fire broke out in the Naharlagun area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar on October 25, engulfing 700 shops. Although there were no casualties, a huge loss of property was reported from the site.

Also read: Assam: Wild elephant tramples two to death in Sonari