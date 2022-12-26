At least two people lost their lives after a wild elephant attacked them in Assam's Sonari on December 25.

As per reports, the incident took place on December 25 night in the Charaideo district of the state.

The wild tusker, who had come out of the forest in search of food, went on a rampage, destroying two huts and killing two villagers identified as Bikash Tanti and Gobind Tanti.

It is worth mentioning that the elephant-human conflict in Assam has become habitual for many villages, often resulting in the loss of lives.

In another such incident, on December 15, three persons, including a child, were killed and two others were injured following the attack by a herd of wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district.

The wild tusker also damaged two vehicles.

Besides this, on December 10, several houses and farming lands were destroyed by the wild elephant menace in Assam’s Berhampur in the Nagaon district.

A herd of wild elephants came out of the forest in search of food and during their search entered a village destroying houses and crops in the process.

One old lady identified as Purnima Bora somehow managed to escape from the wild elephant rampage but her house was flattened to the ground by the jumbos.

Wild elephants coming down from the Kandli hills in search of food have been carrying out widespread rampages destroying crops, and houses, and incurring losses to the farmer.

Also read: Assam: Group enjoying picnic attacked by wild elephants, one dead